Agoa Forum: Has the US trade pact benefited Africa?

Participating countries are required to meet a set of conditions to qualify to trade under the programme.protection of internationally recognised human rightsOf the 54 countries in Africa, 35 are currently trading under the programme which was renewed in 2015 and is set to expire on 30 September 2025.South Africa was the largest exporter in the agreement in 2021. It generated about $2.7bn (£2.2bn) in revenue, mostly from the sale of vehicles, jewellery and metals.

Hundreds of thousands of jobs have been created across the continent, although there are no precise figures. It also reportedly supports nearly 120,000 jobs in the US.And few of the African countries that qualify for Agoa benefits have used them fully.

The eastern Africa nation had traded under the programme since 2000, with some 200,000 people, mostly young women, directly employed in the two most successful exporting industries under the Agoa, clothes and leather.

Ethiopia's government said that removing its access to Agoa would "reverse significant economic gains in our country and unfairly impact and harm women and children". While the US has announced that Mauritania's access to Agoa will be restored after the country made "substantial and measurable progress on worker rights and eliminating forced labour".

The EAC accounted for almost 13% of global used clothing imports in 2015, worth about $274m, according to a study by the US Agency for International Development (USAid).

South Africa Headlines Read more: BBCAFRICA »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ALLAFRICA: Africa: Prosper Africa Coordinator to Join High-Level U.S. Government Delegation to Agoa ForumBritish A. Robinson, Prosper Africa Coordinator, will join a high-level U.S. government delegation to attend the 20th U.S.-sub-Saharan Africa Trade and Economic Cooperation Forum on November 2-4, in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

MONEYWEB: Key facts ahead of the Agoa ForumOne of the main topics likely to be in focus at the forum is whether to extend the trade agreement.

Source: Moneyweb | Read more »

MONEYWEB: Agoa Forum: How will SA navigate the diplomatic minefield?‘I'm still not sure that the US buys South Africa's non-aligned stance, despite what they say, we really do need the US as both a trade and, probably more importantly, as an ongoing investment partner,’ says Donald MacKay, CEO of XA Global Trade Advisors.

Source: Moneyweb | Read more »

SABCNEWS: Johannesburg hosts Agoa amid changes to US-Africa Trade programme - SABC NewsThe Agoa program grants eligible African countries preferential trade benefits.

Source: SABCNews | Read more »

MAILANDGUARDIAN: Cosatu: Agoa must support Africa’s industrialisationAfrica's Best Read

Source: mailandguardian | Read more »

ALLAFRICA: Africa: Assistant Secretary for Economic and Business Affairs Ramin Toloui to Travel to South Africa and Nigeria for Agoa Forum, Creative Industries EventsDocument - Assistant Secretary for Economic and Business Affairs Ramin Toloui will travel to South Africa and Nigeria November 1-9 to participate in multilateral fora and conduct bilateral diplomacy.

Source: allafrica | Read more »