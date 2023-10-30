AGOA: Business reps calls for calmer tones on Israel-Palestine conflict

JOHANNESBURG - Some in the business community are calling for calmer tones on the Israeli–Palestinian conflict as South Africa prepares to host its American counterparts for a three-day African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) forum this week.

Representatives from both the Black Business Council (BBC) and Business Unity South Africa (BUSA) say continuing with AGOA is in the best interest of the country and the African continent. Business has found itself in the crosshairs of government and its US counterpart over the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

This has seen some leaders raising concern over the impact of South Africa’s geo-political standing on its economy.The AGOA forum will place in the country, once again, on opposites with the US, this time over the Israel–Palestine conflict. headtopics.com

The BBC’s Gregory Mofokeng said they're looking forward to more conversations with the Americans about building a better working relationship. "We are hoping to have calmer tones when the US is here so that we can have a much more certain environment within which to operate."

BUSA’s Cas Coovadia said the business community believes South Africa must stick to its policy of non-alignment."We can't run away from it, it’s a real issue and I think government needs to deal with it in a way that puts South Africa first and makes sure our relationships with the US are maintained." headtopics.com

South Africa Headlines Read more: ewnreporter »

'Difficult to lump Russia-Ukraine and Palestine-Israel in same pot' - SABC NewsDistinction between Russia-Ukraine, Palestine-Israel should be clear says Godongwana. Read more ⮕

Africa: Israel/Palestine - Grave Concerns for Civilians in Ground OffensivePress Release - Laws of War Protect Those Who Can't, Don't Flee Read more ⮕

Proposed healthcare ‘New Deal’ should help set scene for this week’s Agoa Forum talksThe Africa ‘New Deal’ proposed by the Africa CDC is a direct response to Covid-19 and the poor delivery of essential products to Africa. Read more ⮕

South Africa pushes for early renewal of AgoaSouth Africa pushes for early renewal of Agoa Read more ⮕

AGOA: Boesak says hosting US reps amid war in Gaza a negative reflection on SAThe anti-apartheid activist said South Africa was playing host to countries that openly declared genocide against Palestinians. Read more ⮕

US sets sights on improved AgoaAfrica's Best Read Read more ⮕