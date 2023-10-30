AGOA: Boesak says hosting US reps amid war in Gaza a negative reflection on SA

CAPE TOWN - Former United Democratic Front (UDF) member and anti-apartheid activist Dr Allan Boesak says he is deeply disturbed that South Africa is entertaining the United States of America.

This comes on the back of last week's announcement that the Department of Trade, Industry, and Competition will be hosting the United States of America’s African Growth and Opportunity (AGOA) forum.The presidency says the event will strengthen trade relations between African countries and the United States.

Boesak said hosting American representatives was a negative reflection for South Africa, given the intensifying war in Gaza. He said South Africa was playing host to countries that openly declared genocide against Palestinians. headtopics.com

However, President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said Ramaphosa looked forward to the event. “This is an event that the president is extremely delighted over and looking forward to hosting. The AGOA forum serves as a vital platform for the United States to build on the success of the Africa leaders' summit."

According to Boesak, "rising up for the people of Palestine is equal to standing for our own dignity as people".READ: US has no intention of moving Agoa forum from SA, says Dirco

