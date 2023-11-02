After the Bell: Phase 3 of business’s tortured relationship with the ANC — hostility

The cookies store information anonymously and assign a randomly generated number to identify unique visitors.This is a pattern type cookie set by Google Analytics, where the pattern element on the name contains the unique identity number of the account or website it relates to. It appears to be a variation of the _gat cookie which is used to limit the amount of data recorded by Google on high traffic volume websites.This cookie is installed by Google Analytics.

South Africa Headlines Read more: DAİLYMAVERİCK »

DAİLYMAVERİCK: After the Bell: The Sanral dispute – a decoder (Volume 2)I have a terrible sense that whenever anyone reads anything about Sanral, their eyes glaze over. It’s pretty complicated, I know, but it’s also extremely important. Allow me to quickly explain why.

THESANEWS: MOON Phase Tonight: Where is it?The MOON is bright and beautiful, and you might want to know when to see it even when it's not the full lunar event. Here's tonight (31 October).

ALLAFRİCA: Nigeria: We Won't Phase Out Old Naira in DecemberThe Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said that the old naira notes for N200, N500 and N1000 will still remain as legal tender beyond December 31, 2023.

EWNUPDATES: ANC welcomes Kholeka Gcaleka's appointment as new Public ProtectorGcaleka, who was endorsed by the National Assembly in October as its preferred candidate becomes South Africa's fifth Public Protector from Wednesday.

NEWS24: Suspended ANC councillor accused of child rape to remain behind barsSuspended ANC councillor accused of child rape to remain behind bars

EWNUPDATES: MTBPS: ANC expects Godongwana to prioritise the poor and working classThe minister is expected to table his Mid-Term Budget Policy Statement in the National Assembly on Wednesday afternoon.

