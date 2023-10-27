After F1 disqualification, Hamilton and Leclerc say checks need to change

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were not happy campers after being disqualified from last weekend's US Grand Prix.

In the first leg of a triple-header with races on three successive Sundays, Hamilton, who finished a close second behind race winner Max Verstappen, and Leclerc were disqualified for excessive skid block wear. But only four cars were tested, although those also included Verstappen's Red Bull.

Hamilton and Leclerc both argued that the skid blocks were only marginally illegal, a defect that was probably caused by the bumpy nature of the track and the kerbs, and was not performance enhancing. Leclerc, who had finished sixth in Sunday's race, said he and Ferrari were"completely surprised" by their disqualification and blamed 'kerb riding' and the bumpy circuit. headtopics.com

"Obviously, things changed and we were illegal," he said."Rules are rules and they must be respected," he said. The FIA sporting regulations permit technical delegate Jo Bauer to carry out compliance checks"at his discretion".

