Afrimat interims include two ‘really exciting’ reports

And then on our mining side, our domestic sales of iron ore also compensated for the weaker dollar price and the reduction in volumes due to some Transnet issues on the export side. ANDRIES VAN HEERDEN: We took a conscious decision a couple of months ago to really focus on getting Nkomati ramped up to higher volumes than we had initially anticipated. So for the first half it was really investment and opening up of the mine, making sure that the two open pits as well as the underground shaft were ready and fully developed. And that was done.

ANDRIES VAN HEERDEN: We did see some increased demand. The revenue increased by I think 23%, and the profits went up 113%. It did come off a low base. The demand that we see is really from road building and, funnily enough, rail maintenance around the country. headtopics.com

SIMON BROWN: Interesting point I picked up as well in the results. Your CFO, Pieter de Wit, you’ve actually temporarily seconded him as an integration officer to, I suppose, make sure all this goes smoothly and as planned. Is this something you typically do with bigger deals?

ANDRIES VAN HEERDEN: We did, yes. Driehoekspan is an iron-ore mine that we bought as part of the Coza transaction. And to ensure our long-term sustainability, we decided to open up Driehoekspan and we started working there. Now we have Driehoekspan, Jenkins and Demaneng producing, and we are splitting the products between the export market and the domestic market. headtopics.com

