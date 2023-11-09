Afrika Tikkun and Microsoft unite South African businesses to revolutionise youth employability and close the skills gap

Some of the country’s largest corporations at a recent roundtable discussion co-hosted by youth development group, Afrika Tikkun (AT) and Microsoft have questioned whether South Africa’s unemployment challenges are truly about job availability, rather than a mismatch in skills demand and supply.

During the dialogue held under the theme “Skills Gap, Youth Employability and Employment,” industry leaders have uncovered a critical issue hindering progress in South Africa’s workforce development landscape: a lack of coordination and collaboration among employers and those who provide young people with skills. This lack of collaboration, they warn, is allowing the gap between skills demanded by industry and those provided to young people to widen

