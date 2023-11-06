AfriForum presents memorandum to President Ramaphosa on farm killings

The government’s denial of, silence about and failure to address farm murders must end, says AfriForum in a memorandum presented to President Cyril Ramaphosa in Pretoria today. In this memorandum, the civil rights organisation clearly states the bitter facts regarding the reality of farm murders, points to the government’s foolish denial of the crisis and outlines AfriForum’s own solution for rural safety through community safety structures.

The presentation of the memorandum today follows in response to the government’s long-standing and ongoing failure to fulfil its duty in respect of the protection of South African citizens – and the farming community in particular – against heinous attacks and hate speec

