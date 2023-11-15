African Trade Ministers Call for Extension of AGOA

The trade ministers of African countries participating in AGOA called for an extension of at least a decade for all the countries currently involved. The US government's signature initiative, Prosper Africa, aims to attract more private sector funding to the continent through trade and investment. The initiative implements various programs, from supporting farmers to developing sectors like data centers.
The AGOA Forum provided an opportunity for discussions and interactions with African leaders and governments
South Africa Headlines
ALLAFRİCA: Call for Nominations: African Leadership Magazine Persons of the Year Awards 2023The African Leaders hip Magazine (ALM) is inviting nominations for the 12th edition of the African Leaders hip Magazine Persons of the Year (POTY) Awards 2023. Nominations are open until November 30, 2023. The awards recognize Africans and people of African descent who are contributing to the continent's progress and changing its negative image.
ALLAFRİCA: Landowners affected by East African Crude Oil Pipeline yet to receive compensationMany landowners in Uganda whose properties lie in the path of the East African Crude Oil Pipeline have not been compensated by the government despite promises made since 2018.
