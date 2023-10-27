African Proverb of the day: 27 October 2023

A proverb is a brief, simple, traditional saying that gives advice based on practical experience, often in the form of a metaphor or allegory. Photo: PixabayA proverb is a brief, simple, traditional saying that gives advice based on practical experience, often in the form of a metaphor or allegory. Photo: Pixabay

A proverb reflects and reveals a community’s culture that provides a glimpse into its value systems, beliefs, and ancient folklore, used as an affirmation, or, as support to its reader to understand that they are not alone in their suffering, or winning!

It is an age-old tradition to keep folklore alive and every culture has its own dictionary of proverbs, one of the main aims for keeping track of the legacy of lessons is to keep a community enlivened, positive and reaffirmed.

