African Medicines Regulator Ama Receives Over 30 Applications for Approval

A medicines regulator in Africa, called Ama, has received over 30 applications from pharmaceutical companies for medicines to approve during its pilot phase. The regulator will be based in Rwanda and will review new medicines and production facilities on behalf of African countries.





