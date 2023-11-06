African leaders urged to tread carefully on Agoa extension

A leading SA-based American international relations scholar cautioned African leaders to tread carefully in their efforts to push the Joe Biden administration for an early resolution to the extension and reauthorization of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa). President Biden and the entire government have expressed a desire for Agoa to be extended, but it ultimately depends on Congress. The extension of Agoa would create a long-term stable investment atmosphere.

