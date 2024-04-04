African Leaders Pledge to Increase Local Manufacturing of Health Products

Local manufacturing and access to health products represent strategic pillars of the health and security agenda for the African continent. African leaders pledge to increase the share of vaccines, medicines, and diagnostics locally manufactured in Africa to 60% by 2040.

This vision will be achieved by establishing a sustainable vaccine development and manufacturing ecosystem underpinned by research and development, intellectual property (IP) and technology transfer, robust regulatory systems, innovative and sustainable financing, strategic partnerships, and commitment by African and global procurement agencies to purchase vaccines produced on the continen

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



allafrica / 🏆 1. in ZA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Africa: UN Leaders Galvanize Action for Reparations for People of African DescentReparatory justice must tackle the grave human rights violations deeply entrenched in the legacy of colonialism and enslavement, the General Assembly heard on Thursday on the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, marked annually on 21 March.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

African Union's Youth Pavilion Empowers Young People At 13th African GamesThe African Union's Women, Gender, and Youth Directorate (WGYD) partnered with various organizations to host a dynamic Youth Pavilion at the margins of the 13th African Games in Accra, Ghana. This initiative aligns with Agenda 2063's vision of an Africa driven by its youth.

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

South African athletes shine bright at African GamesA South African athlete received gold in the women's 400m hurdles during the final day of athletics on Friday, 22 March 2024 at the African Games in Accra, Ghana, according to World Athletics.

Source: CapeTownEtc - 🏆 17. / 63 Read more »

African Gold Extra Virgin Olive Oil Celebrates South African Flavours in New CookbookSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more.

Source: SATodayNews - 🏆 44. / 51 Read more »

Central African Republic: Opposition Leader in Court in Central African RepublicPress Release - Detention in Police Premises Notorious for Abuse Sends Chilling Message to Critics

Source: allafrica - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Connecting children with wildlife to save Africa’s heritageA wildlife veterinarian hopes more African filmmakers will do more educational films for African children.

Source: BoksburgNews - 🏆 40. / 51 Read more »