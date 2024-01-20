African leaders highlight impact of rising interest rates on development financing

The rise in interest rates and over-indebtedness is already crimping the ability of countries to finance their development, as a number of African leaders emphasised at appearances at the World Economic Forum in Davos.





brieflyza » / 🏆 10. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

South African Car Market Under Pressure Due to Fuel Hikes and Economic ChallengesTransUnion's latest Vehicle Pricing Index (VPI) reveals that the South African car market is facing sustained pressure in Q3 2023 due to fuel hikes, inflation, economic challenges, and load-shedding. Slower demand and tightening credit supply have led to a decrease in financial agreement volumes for passenger vehicles. The negative sentiment has made it difficult for industry players to generate demand for both new and used vehicles.

Source: BusinessTechSA - 🏆 24. / 61 Read more »

Africa's Tech Startup Scene and Global Interest in Africa's FutureOnly 716 000 of the world’s 26.8 million developers are based in Africa, but SA has the most developers on the continent - and the promise of a thriving local tech startup scene. African leaders, like many other global leaders, have had to navigate a volatile landscape with each day presenting a new chapter. The World Economic Forum, the BRICS Summit, and the Financial Times Africa Summit highlighted the much-talked-about promises on the continent and made clear the unprecedented global interest in Africa’s future.

Source: Fin24 - 🏆 21. / 63 Read more »

Photographer Lungisani Mjaji Captures South African StoriesLungisani Mjaji, a photographer from South Africa, discusses his passion for capturing the beauty of his home province and his focus on broader South African and global stories. He also emphasizes the importance of collaboration in artistic evolution and the impact of going viral on social media.

Source: brieflyza - 🏆 10. / 68 Read more »

Bulls Remain Top South African Team Despite Derby DefeatJake White finds comfort in the Bulls' top-ranked status in the URC despite a derby defeat against the Stormers. The Bulls remain in fourth place on the table, four points ahead of the Stormers.

Source: SARugbymag - 🏆 33. / 51 Read more »

South African Banks Still Rely on Passwords Despite Global Push for AlternativesDespite repeated warnings, South African banks continue to rely on passwords for user authentication, as many customers still choose weak passwords. Passkey technology is seen as a possible solution to eliminate passwords and enhance security.

Source: mybroadband - 🏆 11. / 67 Read more »

South African Society of Psychiatrists Calls for Enhanced Mental Healthcare for Schizophrenia PatientsThe South African Society of Psychiatrists (SASOP) urges the government and medical schemes to improve mental healthcare for individuals with schizophrenia, in line with international goals and national policies.

Source: BoksburgNews - 🏆 40. / 51 Read more »