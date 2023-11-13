African governments seek extension of Agoa beyond 2025

African governments are seeking an extension of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) beyond 2025. The law was enacted in 2000 to “encourage increased trade and investment between the United States and sub-Saharan Africa”. We asked David Luke, who specialises in African trade policy and negotiations, what benefits Agoa has brought for qualifying African countries and how it can be improved.
To what extent has the Agoa goal been achieved? ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW The duty- and quota-free access to the US market granted by Agoa has helped boost trade and investment between sub-Saharan Africa and the US. Many qualifying African countries have recorded specific successes in goods exported under Agoa to the US. These include textiles and apparel from Kenya, Ethiopia, Mauritius, Lesotho, Ghana and Madagascar. In Kenya, for instance, the apparel-dominated Agoa sales have grown from US$55 million in 2001 to US$603 million in 2022, accounting for 67.6% of the country’s total exports to the U
South Africa Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Moneyweb | Read more »
Source: Moneyweb | Read more »
Source: ewnupdates | Read more »
Source: ewnupdates | Read more »
Source: ewnupdates | Read more »
Source: Moneyweb | Read more »