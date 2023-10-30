African footballers face extra tax in supporting extended family, says John Obi Mikel

John Obi Mikel says African footballers are effectively subject to an extra tax as they often support extended family and hangers-on back home. The former Chelsea and Nigeria midfielder has claimed some players are even 'threatened by their own blood' if they do not offer financial assistance .





