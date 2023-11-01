African Female Welder Makes 2 Steel Doors for House, Shows Off Skill: “You Dey Find Apprentice?”

Olawunmi handled her tools with much skill as she quickly sawed iron rods into shapes fit for the doorsIn a video that has gone viral, the lady captured herself sawing an iron rod before getting right into fabricating steel doors.After welding different parts of the doors while wearing protective glass to protect her eyes from sparks, she completed the task."Make my daddy no see this post he fit say make I come learn work he’s also a welder.""Omo, na better job dey your hand ooo.

South Africa Headlines Read more: BRİEFLYZA »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ALLAFRİCA: Uganda: Opposition Female MPs Demand Accountability for Police BrutalityIn an emotional testimony presented before the Committee of Presidential Affairs, female opposition Members of Parliament are demanding transparency and accountability concerning incidents of police brutality they endured in April 2023.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

REUTERSAFRİCA: US to evict Gabon, Niger, Uganda and Central African Republic from trade programU.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday that he intends to end the participation of Gabon, Niger, Uganda and the Central African Republic in the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) trade program.

Source: ReutersAfrica | Read more »

THECİTİZEN_NEWS: Nelson Mandela Bay mayor makes good on his bungee jump promise in Faf speedoThe breathtaking spectacle was further intensified by mayor Van Niekerk's choice to sport the iconic SA-branded Speedo, famously worn by Springbok player Faf de Klerk, as he took the plunge.

Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: Ethiopia Set to Host the 2023 African Economic ConferencePress Release - The stage is now set for the 2023 African Economic Conference, jointly organized by the African Development Bank, the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Source: allafrica | Read more »

THEAFRİCAREPORT: South Africa makes big copper pitch at home, in AfricaMajor players in South Africa are vying for copper mines across the continent, while local producers explore substantial unmined holdings at home.

Source: TheAfricaReport | Read more »

SATODAYNEWS: Tenderstem Broccoli: The brand that’s elevating South African palates with a veggie sensation!South Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more.

Source: SATodayNews | Read more »