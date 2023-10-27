African Development Bank Approves Zar 2.7 Billion Subordinated Financing and $150 Million Trade Finance Facility for Absa Group Limited

The Board of Directors of the African Development Bank has approved a financial package for Absa Group Limited comprising a sustainability-linked loan for an amount of ZAR 1.7 billion; an investment of ZAR 1 billion into Absa's inaugural social bond issuance to be listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange; and a trade finance Risk Participation Agreement (RPA) facility for $150 million.

The financing will boost Absa's program to scale up and grow its loan book in sustainable lending activities within the small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) segment, including for women and youth owned/ led enterprises, as well as to support increased provision of long-term affordable housing mortgage financing for female borrowers in South Africa.

Leila Mokaddem, Director General of the African Development Bank's Southern Africa Region said the financing marked a continuation of the institution's long-standing partnership with Absa. Commending Absa on the continued operationalization of its Sustainable Finance Issuance Framework and commitment to sustainability, Ahmed Attout, the African Development Bank's Acting Director for the Financial Sector Development Department, said the collaboration further demonstrated the Bank's commitment to strategically drive innovation and to mobilize and channel funding including through debt capital markets towards key sectors and segments of the economy. headtopics.com

Absa Group offers an integrated set of products and services across personal and business banking, corporate and investment banking, wealth and investment management and insurance.

South Africa Headlines

Read more:

allafrica »

African Development Bank Launches Capacity Building Initiative to Enhance Trade in East AfricaPress Release - The African Development Bank is partnering with the East African Community (EAC) Secretariat and the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development to launch a capacity development project to enhance trade in East Africa. Read more ⮕

South Africa: World Bank Development Loan to Bring Change to Coal-Dependent South Africa?The World Bank Board has announced in a press release that a U.S.$1 billion Development Policy Loan (DPL) has been offered to support the government's efforts to promote long-term energy security and a low carbon transition. Read more ⮕

Rwanda, Polish Development Bank Sign Rwf29 Billion Deal to Improve Dairy SectorRwanda and Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego (BGK), a Polish development bank, have signed a financing agreement of €23 million (approx. Rwf29.9 billion) Read more ⮕

Major infrastructure and development boom on the KZN South Coast bodes well for investorsSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

How to Choose the Best AI Development Companies in IndiaSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

Africa: China's BRI and Africa's Infrastructure Development AmbitionsOpinion - THE TRILLION-DOLLAR INFRASTRUCTURE VISION Read more ⮕