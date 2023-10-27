African Court Judge Slams Inaction on Human Rights Verdicts

Tanzanian Judge Imani Aboud who serves as judge president of the African Court of Human and People's Rights and the ECOWAS Court of Justice, criticised African governments' committment to safeguarding human rights across the continent. Judge Aboud highlighted the troubling pattern of member states showing poor adherence to court rulings onAboud's sentiments were echoed by Judge Edward Amoako Asante, her counterpart from the ECOWAS Court of Justice in West Africa.

The judge president of the African Court of Human and People's Rights and the ECOWAS Court of Justice criticized government commitments to safeguarding human rights across the… In a heart-wrenching revelation before the Committee of Presidential Affairs, opposition female members of Parliament brought to light the harrowing incidents they endured during…

The chief justice of Kenya has sent a proposal to parliament that calls for removing the death penalty for the crimes of murder, violent theft and treason, saying the proposed… The report also attributed the decline in women's representation in the National Assembly to the growing political violence against women in Nigeria. headtopics.com

Judges of the Community Court of Justice, ECOWAS (ECOWAS Court) and the African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights (African Court) held the 2nd ... Shrinking civic space, crackdown on human rights and attack on peaceful dissent intensifies. Mnangagwa followed Mugabe's steps in misusing laws as instrument of oppression. False… Nigerian security personnel have arrested at least 76 people accused of organizing a gay wedding in Gombe state, in the latest raid on the LGBTQI+ community.

AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 500 news and information items daily from over 90 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Johannesburg, Nairobi and Washington DC. headtopics.com

South Africa Headlines Read more: allafrica »

African Court Judge Criticises Member States Over Human Rights VerdictsThe judge president of the African Court of Human and People's Rights and the ECOWAS Court of Justice criticized government commitments to safeguarding human rights across the continent, highlighting a troubling pattern of member states showing poor adherence to court rulings on human rights issues, reports The East African. Read more ⮕

Parents Entitled to 4 Months Parental Leave - South African CourtSeveral 'defects' found in the Basic Conditions of Employment Act and the and the Unemployment Insurance Fund Actt must be resolved by Parliameent within two years, the Johannesburg High Court has ruled. Read more ⮕

Nigeria: Supreme Court Dismisses Atiku's Application to Tender Fresh Evidence Against TinubuThe Supreme Court dismissed Atiku's application to tender fresh evidence on the grounds that the court lacked the jurisdiction to entertain such evidence that was not tendered before the lower court. Read more ⮕

- NLC Slams Labour Minister Over Alleged Breach of ConstitutionFollowing perceived partisanship in the handling of the leadership crisis in the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has declared war with the Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, saying it no longer has confidence in him. Read more ⮕

State slams Zuma’s 'Stalingrad' defence as 'nonsensical'Earlier on in the proceedings, Zuma’s counsel - Dali Mpofu - labelled the argument that Zuma’s using Stalingrad tactics as “nonsensical”. Read more ⮕

State slams Zuma’s 'Stalingrad' defence as 'nonsensical'Earlier on in the proceedings, Zuma’s counsel - Dali Mpofu - labelled the argument that Zuma’s using Stalingrad tactics as “nonsensical”. Read more ⮕