Africa: What Is the African Football League - Africa's New Elite Club Competition?

The new tournament by CAF and backed by FIFA, promises to take the cream of African club sides to a global audience.

The 16-game tournament culminating in a two-legged final will hand $4 million prize money to the victorious club. Egyptian giants Al Ahly, who have won a record 11 CAF Champions League titles, headline the inaugural edition.

DR Congo's five-time champions TP Mazembe and South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns, twice African kings, provide further quality. Quarter-finals matches were played as double-headers on October 28 and 29 before today's semi-finals take place. headtopics.com

