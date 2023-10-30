COP28, the 28th annual United Nations Climate Change Conference, will bring together state parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) as well as thousands of experts, journalists, climate activists, community members, and representatives from businesses and nongovernmental groups. It is a forum for states to discuss how to confront the climate crisis that is taking a growing toll on human rights around the globe.

About 3.5 billion people already live in contexts that are highly vulnerable to climate change, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. By 2050, more than a billion people living on small islands and in low-lying coastal communities and settlements are projected to be at risk from sea level rise and extreme weather. Climate change aggravates existing social and economic inequalities.

To fulfill their human rights obligation to address climate change, at this year's COP, governments need to ensure a just and equitable transition to renewable energy and help people adapt to the impact of the climate crisis. They can do that by calling for the equitable and rights-respecting phasing out of all fossil fuels in the COP28 conclusions. headtopics.com

Two years ago at COP26 in Glasgow, governments made a commitment to phase down the use of coal. But last year, at COP27 in Egypt, a group of 81 countries made an ultimately unsuccessful push to include the phase out of all fossil fuels in the final text of the outcome document. The push wasInternational Energy Agency

How well does the current practice of regulating carbon markets work to reduce climate change and protect the rights of marginalized groups, and what should happen at COP28 to address this issue? In 2022, states parties to the Paris Agreement directed a group of experts, the Article 6.4 Supervisory Body, to propose rules for the carbon market foreseen in this new mechanism. In 2022 Human Rights Watchthe Supervisory Body to adopt standard baseline requirements for consultation that align with international standards and best practice on Indigenous peoples' right to Free, Prior, and Informed Consent, and access to information and participation. headtopics.com

