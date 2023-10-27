Africa: Two Tanzanians and One South African Held Hostage By Hamas, Says Israel

Harare — In the aftermath of the October 7 bombings in Israel, Hamas has reportedly taken 224 hostages, including two Tanzanians and a South African, according to the Israeli authorities, interview

with the BBC, the father of a 21-year-old Tanzanian publicly identified his son, Joshua Mollel, who has been missing since Hamas militants attacked the kibbutz (communal living house) he was living in. As of Thursday, October 26, 2023, he had not yet heard anything about the whereabouts of his son.

"The last time I spoke to Joshua was Thursday 5 October," said his father Loitu Mollel."I said, 'Be on your best behaviour because you're somewhere new, and make the most of the internship you're there to do," hesaid. Two days later, Hamas launched an attack on Kibbutz Nahal Oz, Joshua Mollel's new residence which he was leaving for a month since he left the northern Tanzanian home of his family. headtopics.com

