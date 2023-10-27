Africa: Troika Welcomes Meeting of Sudanese Civilians in Addis Ababa to Chart Next Steps in Restoring Sudan's Democratic Governance

The Troika (Norway, the United Kingdom, the United States) welcomes this week's meeting in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia of a broad group of Sudanese civilian actors and stakeholders as an important step towards the formation of an inclusive and representative pro-democracy civilian front.

This gathering speaks to the Sudanese people's commitment to a democratic future.

Sudanese civilians continue to gather throughout Sudan and across the region to discuss their political future. We encourage them to seek areas of convergence and form a strong pro-democracy civilian front that can begin a process to address transitional and governance issues and reach a national consensus to press the warring parties to stop the fighting and facilitate badly needed humanitarian assistance. headtopics.com

The Troika condemns the continuing violence and tragic loss of life across Sudan. Sudan will continue to require international support and attention.

