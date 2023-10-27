Africa: Three Basins Summit in Brazzaville Can Open Doors for An Alternative Future

A digital rendering of the satellite view of the Congo River. This globe rendering has been made using Globe Master game from Google Play Store. For the globe texture, Whole world - land and oceans composite image was used, created by NASA/Goddard Space Flight Center (public domain).

Tropical forest nations play a central role in combating tropical deforestation and shaping global climate and biodiversity governance – and for good reason: the Three Basins (Amazonia, Congo, Borneo-Mekong-Southeast Asia) collectively house 80% of the world’s tropical forests and two-thirds of terrestrial biodiversity.

“ This can also lower the risk of emissions and tipping points. Hence, solving the climate and biodiversity crisis demands integrated plans and solutions for there are functional dependencies between biodiversity, ecosystem integrity, and climate mitigation and adaptation. ” headtopics.com

Over 75% of forests are protected by Indigenous peoples and local communities but as of now, their role and knowledge in nature and biodiversity protection has not yet been acknowledged enough. This becomes evident when we observe their minimal or non-existent representation in political arenas, both at the national and international level.

Looking forward to CBD 16 and COP 30, it is imperative to develop a pathway for tackling issues related to Forests and Land. This pathway should encompass specific demands to world leaders to protect and restore forests. This should include predictable and accessible finance while ensuring the recognition of the rights and role of Indigenous Peoples and local communities in this effort to protect and restore forests.There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later. headtopics.com

Read more:

allafrica »

MDP, the modern payment processor powerhouse, partners with Africa Fintech Summit as ‘Payment Accelerator Sponsor’South Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

Africa: The African Private Sector Summit (APSS) Appoints Professor Kingsley Moghau as Chair of its Advisor...The Africa Private Sector Summit (APSS), a Pan-African, Private Sector-led Non-Profit organization that promotes Trade and Investment in Africa and is headquartered in Accra, Ghana, has announced the appointment of Professor Kingsley Moghalu of Nigeria, as the new Chairman of its Board of Directors. Read more ⮕

South Africa tops the list of wealthiest countries in AfricaBillionaires, centi-millionaires and millionaires - South Africa has it all and has even topped the list of wealthiest countries in Africa. Read more ⮕

ANC Limpopo to replace three mayors in three municipalities - SABC News - Breaking news, special reports,No changes are expected in the Collins Chabane Municipality. Read more ⮕

Africa: Medicines for Africa - Obasanjo Speaks On UK-India Trade DealPresident Obasanjo said the UK's proposals will lead to 'huge cost increases for health systems and catastrophic delays in accessing medicines'. Read more ⮕

Africa Fact of the Day: Africa’s Most Awarded ArtistsAfrica Fact of the Day features the most wonderful and weird facts about the history and culture of the African Continent. Read more ⮕