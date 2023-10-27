Africa: Three Basins Summit in Brazzaville Can Open Doors for An Alternative Future

A digital rendering of the satellite view of the Congo River. This globe rendering has been made using Globe Master game from Google Play Store. For the globe texture, Whole world - land and oceans composite image was used, created by NASA/Goddard Space Flight Center (public domain).
Tropical forest nations play a central role in combating tropical deforestation and shaping global climate and biodiversity governance – and for good reason: the Three Basins (Amazonia, Congo, Borneo-Mekong-Southeast Asia) collectively house 80% of the world’s tropical forests and two-thirds of terrestrial biodiversity.
“ This can also lower the risk of emissions and tipping points. Hence, solving the climate and biodiversity crisis demands integrated plans and solutions for there are functional dependencies between biodiversity, ecosystem integrity, and climate mitigation and adaptation. ” headtopics.com
Over 75% of forests are protected by Indigenous peoples and local communities but as of now, their role and knowledge in nature and biodiversity protection has not yet been acknowledged enough. This becomes evident when we observe their minimal or non-existent representation in political arenas, both at the national and international level.
Looking forward to CBD 16 and COP 30, it is imperative to develop a pathway for tackling issues related to Forests and Land. This pathway should encompass specific demands to world leaders to protect and restore forests. This should include predictable and accessible finance while ensuring the recognition of the rights and role of Indigenous Peoples and local communities in this effort to protect and restore forests.