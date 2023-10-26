Africa: The African Private Sector Summit (APSS) Appoints Professor Kingsley Moghau as Chair of its Advisor...

Professor Moghalu, one of Africa's eminent political economists and development practitioners, served as Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria from 2009 to 2014, and subsequently as Professor of Practice in International Business and Public Policy at Tufts University’s Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy in Massachusetts, USA.
"I am honored to have been invited to Chair the Board of APSS", Moghalu said in his statement reacting to his appointment.
The APSS is leading the continent’s private sector and other stakeholders via an EcoSystem based approach, leveraging the African philosophy of Ubuntu, to develop a the Private Sector Bill of Rights, for an enabling business environment in Africa. The APSS also collaborates closely with another organization, the African Education Trust Fund (AETF) headed by Dr. Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, a former Minister of Trade and Industry and Minister of Education in Ghana. headtopics.com
The APSS approved structure in the medium term, is to have a 13-member APSS Advisory Board and the a 17- member Executive Board, made up of distinguished personalities from Africa's 5+1 regional blocks - East Africa, Central Africa, North Africa, West Africa, and Southern Africa, and the African Diaspora. To fill these positions, APSS recently announced its invitation of nominations of candidates into its Advisory and Executive Boards.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 500 news and information items daily from over 90 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Johannesburg, Nairobi and Washington DC. headtopics.com