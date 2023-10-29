Africa: South Africa Delivers the Pièce De Résistance of Rugby World Cup in Historic Victory Over New Zealand

Belligerent Boks deliver back-to-back world titles in Paris nailbiter as Springboks won their fourth Rugby World Cup title by retaining the title they won in 2019 on a wet and cold night in Saint-Denis.

The Springboks just don't know the meaning of giving up. They have forgotten how to lose and on an icy Parisian night, they dug deeper than ever to edge a courageous 14-man New Zealand 12-11 to become the first four-time Rugby World Cup winners.

Handré Pollard scored all his team's points with four first-half penalties, but it was a smothering defensive effort that won the day. The indefatigable Pieter-Steph du Toit led the line with a scarcely believable 28 tackles in a match that had everything. headtopics.com

Du Toit was sensational in every facet of the game, carrying, supporting, chasing high kicks and taking lineouts. His display was the singular embodiment of the collective effort that yielded a third-straight one-point playoff win at the 2023 tournament.

Du Toit was sensational in every facet of the game, carrying, supporting, chasing high kicks and taking lineouts. His display was the singular embodiment of the collective effort that yielded a third-straight one-point playoff win at the 2023 tournament.

How they keep doing it, is anyone's guess. Even Du Toit couldn't really find the words."We're a team that loves drama I suppose," he said when receiving the Man of the Match award. The plan by Rassie Erasmus and Jacques Nienaber to win Rugby World Cup 2023 was fulfilled by the narrowest of margins. But no one can say they are not worthy champions because they

