Africa: Some African Governments Are Spending Millions to Spy On Their Citizens - Stifling Debate and Damaging Democracy

They are using mobile phone spyware, internet interception devices, social media monitoring and biometric identity systems. Artificial intelligence for facial recognition and car number plate recognition is another digital surveillance technology in their growing toolkit.
I recently led research which found that governments in Nigeria, Ghana, Morocco, Malawi and Zambia were collectively spending over US$1 billion a year on these digital surveillance technologies, supplied by companies in the US, the UK, China, the EU and Israel. These are enormous amounts of public expenditure in countries where public services such as education and healthcare are under-funded..
Our findings give cause for concern about the chilling effect of mass surveillance on citizens' freedom of speech, stifling debate, closing civic space, and damaging democracy. The report documents the use of surveillance to monitor, arrest and threaten journalists and peaceful activists who criticise government policies or ministers.We examined over 2,400 database records of contracts for the supply of surveillance technologies for the five countries.
According to the evidence available to us, Nigeria has procured more than any other country on the continent. The government is a customer of nearly every major surveillance technology company that we examined. It spends hundreds of millions of dollars annually, andHowever, this is only a fraction of the true total as the monetary value of many known contracts is not public knowledge and many contracts are not in the public domain at all.
South Africa Headlines
Write Comment
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: allafrica | Read more »
Source: allafrica | Read more »
Source: allafrica | Read more »
Source: allafrica | Read more »
ALLAFRICA: Africa: Diabetes Is South Africa's Second Biggest Killer Disease - Hiking the Sugar Tax Would HelpAnalysis - Death rates in South Africa have declined slightly during the past few years. But the country faces a steady rise in both death and disability caused by increases in non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and cancer.
Source: allafrica | Read more »
Source: TheSAnews | Read more »