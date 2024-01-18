Africa's Largest Oil Refinery Begins Processing Crude Oil

After years of delays, Africa's biggest oil refinery has started processing crude oil. The 650,000 barrel-per-day facility aims to end Nigeria's reliance on fuel imports. Owned by Africa's richest man Aliko Dangote, the $20bn refinery received its first crude shipment in December 2022. Last week it got a sixth cargo, allowing initial production of diesel and aviation fuel to commence.





