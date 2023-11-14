Food can be a formidable lever for applying pressure in international relations, and it is more important than ever for Africa to learn the lessons of this strategy used by Moscow and Kyiv, by relying on the African Continental Free Trade Area for food self-sufficiency. Negotiations on the Black Sea grain corridor have not been renewed, and the critical dependence of African countries on Ukrainian and Russian grains remains a pressing issue.

The previous agreement provided Russian President Vladimir Putin with diplomatic leverage to obtain certain privileges and favours, such as theAlso receive offers from The Africa ReportFrom Russia’s point of view, the game played by Ukraine and the Euro-Atlanticists has a lot to do with the current stalemate.According to a statement from Putin on 17 July, more than 90% of the grain shipments resulting from last year’s agreement – made up of wheat, barley, sunflower and, above all, maize – were supplied to Europe and other wealthy countries, even though they had previously been destined for developing countrie

