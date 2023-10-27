Africa's 10 best-ranked nations ahead of AFCON, Bafana climb!

Morocco are the top-ranked African team in the world, while Bafana Bafana have moved one position up the standing.

FIFA has confirmed the 10 top-ranked CAF national teams ahead of the upcoming African Cup of Nations, with Bafana Bafana having also climbed up the world ranking! The international break in November is set to be the last one before the 2023 AFCON gets underway in the Ivory Coast on 13 January 2024.On Thursday, FIFA released its latest world ranking update, and it sees Morocco maintain their position as the top-ranked nation on the continent and the highest-placed African country in the world in 13th position.

Reigning AFCON champions Senegal are second on the continent and 20th in the world. The Lions of Teranga are tipped to be among the favourites to claim the trophy next year, and should they retain their title, they will become the first side to win consecutive AFCONs since Egypt did so in a three-peat in 2006, 2008, and 2010. headtopics.com

Tunisia are ranked third in Africa, meanwhile, while fourth and fifth places are occupied by fellow North African sides Algeria and Egypt, respectively. Tunisia have been drawn in South Africa's group at the next AFCON, along with Mali and Namibia.

Nigeria are the sixth best CAF team, with their west African neighbours completing the top 10 as Cameroon are seventh, Mali are in at eighth, 2023 AFCON hosts Ivory Coast occupy the ninth spot, and Burkina Faso are 10th. headtopics.com

Bafana, meanwhile, have now moved up to 12th on the continent and 64th in the world, just one spot up from their previous position of 65th in September.

South Africa Headlines Read more: KickOffMagazine »

Hugo Broos’ huge Bafana factor for AFCON finalsHugo Broos’ huge Bafana factor for AFCON finals Read more ⮕

Bafana Bafana star signs new long-term deal with BurnleyBafana Bafana star Lyle Foster has penned a new five-year deal with Premier League outfit Burnley FC, the club said in a statement. Read more ⮕

Africa: AFCON 2023 Official Match Ball UnveiledThe Confederation of African Football (CAF) on Monday unveiled the official match ball for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. Read more ⮕

Africa: Increasing Rice Production in Sub-Saharan Africa!Opinion - Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) faces multiple problems. The main one is improving the lives of the 30% of its population that suffers from extreme poverty and food insecurity. As more than 70% of the population lives off farming and related activities, agricultural development will have to play a major role in improving this situation. Read more ⮕

Africa: Women's Football in Africa Is Becoming a JobInterview - In 2015, Fernande Tchetche and the entire Cote d'Ivoire women's put up a gutsy performance at the FIFA Women's World Cup in Canada. Read more ⮕

Africa: IMF Warns Africa of Economic Vulnerabilities As China's Economy SlowsThe International Monetary Fund is cautioning African nations about the possibility of a regional economic downturn and the ripple effects that China's slowing economy could bring. Read more ⮕