Africa's 10 best-ranked nations ahead of AFCON, Bafana climb!

Morocco are the top-ranked African team in the world, while Bafana Bafana have moved one position up the standing.
FIFA has confirmed the 10 top-ranked CAF national teams ahead of the upcoming African Cup of Nations, with Bafana Bafana having also climbed up the world ranking! The international break in November is set to be the last one before the 2023 AFCON gets underway in the Ivory Coast on 13 January 2024.On Thursday, FIFA released its latest world ranking update, and it sees Morocco maintain their position as the top-ranked nation on the continent and the highest-placed African country in the world in 13th position.
Reigning AFCON champions Senegal are second on the continent and 20th in the world. The Lions of Teranga are tipped to be among the favourites to claim the trophy next year, and should they retain their title, they will become the first side to win consecutive AFCONs since Egypt did so in a three-peat in 2006, 2008, and 2010. headtopics.com
Tunisia are ranked third in Africa, meanwhile, while fourth and fifth places are occupied by fellow North African sides Algeria and Egypt, respectively. Tunisia have been drawn in South Africa's group at the next AFCON, along with Mali and Namibia.
Nigeria are the sixth best CAF team, with their west African neighbours completing the top 10 as Cameroon are seventh, Mali are in at eighth, 2023 AFCON hosts Ivory Coast occupy the ninth spot, and Burkina Faso are 10th. headtopics.com
Bafana, meanwhile, have now moved up to 12th on the continent and 64th in the world, just one spot up from their previous position of 65th in September.