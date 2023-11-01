Africa: Prosper Africa Coordinator to Join High-Level U.S. Government Delegation to Agoa Forum

Enacted in 2000, the U.S.-Africa trade law provides eligible sub-Saharan African countries with duty-free access to the U.S. market for over 6,800 eligible products under AGOA and the Generalized System of Preferences program. This year's Forum comes at a pivotal time as the AGOA legislation is set to expire in 2025.

Delivering on its commitment to boost U.S.-Africa trade and investment, the U.S. Government's Prosper Africa initiative launched in 2023 new initiatives and partnerships to increase African exports into the U.S. market. According to the United States Trade Representative (USTR), AGOA (including GSP) imports into the U.S. for 2021"Prosper Africa is not just a way to do trade and investment, but to do it on an exponential scale," said Coordinator Robinson.

The AGOA Forum Private Sector Dialogue, to be held on November 2, will convene African government and private sector leaders to weigh in on deliberations for the official AGOA Ministerial meeting. Coordinator Robinson will participate in a series of high-level roundtables and events to better understand private sector needs related to AGOA and accelerate exports under AGOA.

AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 500 news and information items daily from over 100 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Johannesburg, Nairobi and Washington DC.

South Africa Headlines Read more: ALLAFRİCA »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ALLAFRİCA: Africa: Uganda to Host Africa Pension Conference, 14 Countries ExpectedThe Uganda Retirement Benefits Regulatory Authority (URBRA) will on November 27th - 28th host the 4th Annual Africa Pension Supervisors' Association (APSA) Conference at the Serena Kampala Hotel.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: South Africa: Iran's President Is Visiting South AfricaIranian President Ebrahim Raisi has already visited Kenya, Uganda and Zimbabwe to diversify the country's international relations. Tehran considers South Africa a potential strategic partner and is seeking close ties.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: South Africa: Housing in South Africa - How Have We Done Since 1994?We've made progress but the quality of the data is poor, especially the latest census

Source: allafrica | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: Africa: Rethinking the Language of Mental Healthcare in AfricaAnalysis - Considering the stigmas surrounding mental healthcare, practitioners should use terminology carefully to prevent further harm.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

ALLAFRİCA: Africa: Diabetes Is South Africa's Second Biggest Killer Disease - Hiking the Sugar Tax Would HelpAnalysis - Death rates in South Africa have declined slightly during the past few years. But the country faces a steady rise in both death and disability caused by increases in non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and cancer.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

THESANEWS: Africa Fact of the Day: Africa’s fastest growing economiesAfrica Fact of the Day features the most wonderful and weird facts about the history and culture of the African Continent.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »