President Obasanjo said the UK's proposals will lead to"huge cost increases for health systems and catastrophic delays in accessing medicines".that a UK-India trade deal"will lead to huge cost increases for health systems and catastrophic delays in accessing medicines if British negotiating demands are met."

The UK wants India to implement sweeping changes to its intellectual property rules as part of any agreement,"threatening India's ability to supply inexpensive quality medicines to the rest of the world."published on devex, Mr Obasanjo describes Indian generics as"a lifeline" which he noted helped to make HIV medicines affordable for African countries."During my time as president of Nigeria, I saw the impact of Indian generics firsthand.

of those used by the UK's National Health Service (NHS). Disrupting their supply is not in the interest of our patients or our health systems," he said.

Mr Obasanjo said the world has just emerged from a pandemic marked by global inequality and the lessons of the last three years are clear. He urged governments to work together to ensure that countries can access the technology and know-how necessary to safely and affordably manufacture and provide enough medical supplies to meet populations' needs.

"Free trade agreements should make it easier for all countries to access affordable medicines," he said. "They should ensure that health systems can respond to emerging threats while continuing to provide routine health services." headtopics.com

