Africa Live: Uproar over alleged brutal military operation in Ghana

A popular South African TikToker who claimed to be a doctor has been arrested, nearly three weeks after authorities accused him of being a fraud. Matthew Lani was arrested by the security of Johannesburg’s Helen Joseph Hospital as he attempted to enter the facility on Sunday night. The Gauteng Department of Health said that hospital security team surrendered him to police.

It added that Lani 'had previously entered the same facility to curate misleading content under the pretence that he was a qualified doctor'. Lani had built a considerable following on TikTok, where he posted medical content and sold his own brand of pills. He claimed to have graduated as a doctor from the University of the Witwatersrand, which the university refuted.

