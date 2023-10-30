Africa: International Religious Freedom Day – 25th Anniversary of IRFA

As we commemorate the 25th anniversary of the International Religious Freedom Act (IRFA), we reaffirm the United States’ strong and enduring commitment to advancing religious freedom for everyone, everywhere. This instrumental legislation provided a range of new tools to give voice to the persecuted, to empower advocates, and to promote religious freedom around the world. Freedom of religion or belief is a bedrock American value.

Our Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom, Rashad Hussain, and his team have been traveling the globe to address discriminatory laws and policies, advocate for those who’ve been unfairly targeted, and promote tolerance and respect. We are joined in these efforts by a coalition of 37 countries – the International Religious Freedom or Belief Alliance. People of all faiths and beliefs deserve to live free from fear and oppression.

