Africa: Inequalities in Low Carbon Finance Flows to Developing Countries

Climate finance is not reaching countries most in need, jeopardising trust between rich and poor nations the University College of London research findings indicate.

Only a quarter of financing has gone to countries in other regions, with Africa receiving a mere 5% of total global climate finance. For instance, within the African continent, lower economic and financial development, poor regulatory quality and low business confidence cause Zambia and Ghana to experience premiums of around 18%, whereas in more conducive contexts like South Africa and Morocco, these premiums could be as low as 4%.

This can be achieved through the provision of interest rates that are lower than prevailing market rates, extending the grace periods for loan repayments and broadening the coverage of existing financing mechanisms. headtopics.com

Additionally, it is essential for these institutions to deploy robust de-risking mechanisms that can absorb investment risks and foster a conducive investment environment. Ensuring a more equitable distribution of finance by targeting least developed and most climate-vulnerable countries can provide resources towards nations which do not have fiscal space to adopt new debt.

These financial arrangements involve a voluntary exchange or restructuring of a developing nation's debt in exchange for their commitment to invest in climate mitigation and adaptation projects or initiatives that promote sustainability. headtopics.com

