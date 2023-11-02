Africa: Inclusive Peacebuilding - Empowering Women As Agents of Peace

For sustainable development to happen, people have to be able to listen to one another, trust one another enough to come together and work together and collaborate towards their common aims, and for everyone's voice and participation to count in that process. This is how we are approaching our work.
We are prioritizing integrating a social cohesion and a justice perspective across all our programmes. Internal conflicts and recent coups have affected thousands of people in Africa. In your work around the continent, what have you found to be the main causes of conflict?
in the Great Lakes region, who became powerful agents of reconciliation in the area where Rwanda, Burundi and the DRC meet. As these women grew their businesses while also developing their skills to understand and respond to conflict, they overcame the fear, suspicion and prejudice that had kept them divided.
We need the voices of women at the table, not only as victims, or sometimes as perpetrators, but as stakeholders in our society, as half of our society. And likewise, our peacebuilding programs frequently work to strengthen women's participation and leadership in building sustainable peace. So, there are deep connections between the pursuit of gender equality and the pursuit of just and peaceful societies.
We had prior evidence of the significant impact CRS' couples strengthening approach,"SMART Couples" has on greater equity for women and men in household decision-making. [This couples programme has been so successful that it has been increasingly taken up by local authorities and traditional leaders who really wanted to propagate it and spread it around other communities.
