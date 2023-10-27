Africa: Global University Rankings Now Include Social Impact - African Universities Are Off to a Strong Start

By Annika Surmeier, Alex Bignotti, Bob Doherty, David Littlewood, Diane Holt, Phyllis Awor, Ralph Hamann and Teddy Ossei Kwakye

There have been some improvements in African universities' performances. But the continent's institutions still don't feature prominently towards the top of the rankings. In the Times Higher Education, for instance, South Africa's University of Cape Town is top for the continent, at 167th place.

Technology and sustainable development: a hamlet in rural South Africa shows how one can power the other For example, South Africa's University of Johannesburg ranks 46th in the THE Impact Rankings 2023. It is first globally for its, which benefits over 60% of the university's students. It also invests heavily in research centres, institutes and chairs that focus on poverty issues. It supports them to do research that has a direct impact on local communities and policy development.. headtopics.com

Research on the roles of universities in their communities, including and beyond teaching and research, has focused on the global north. Universities in the global south (and particularly those in Africa) have often been overlooked. This relatively limited attention may reflect wider inequalities in global knowledge production, and negative perceptions of the work African universities do..

