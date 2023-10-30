Africa Fact of the Day: Springboks are the first national team to win four Rugby World Cups

South Africa Headlines Read more: TheSAnews »

South Africa vs New Zealand: Springboks dubbed 'Kings of Rugby' after defending World Cup titleSouth Africa won the 2023 Rugby World Cup for a historic fourth time. They beat New Zealand in a thrilling match at the Stade de France in Paris.

Details: When the Springboks will arrive back in South AfricaIt's been confirmed when the Springboks will return to South Africa after winning the Rugby World Cup on Saturday night.

'You're All Loved In South Africa': Springboks fans send love to the All BlacksWhen the All Blacks fans are angry at the Springboks, some South Africans have showed the All Blacks stars some love.

Springboks thank South Africa for history-making Rugby World Cup victorySpringbok coach Jacques Nienaber and captain Siya Kolisi thanked South Africa for inspiring them to overcome the All Blacks.

South Africa vs. New Zealand: Video of All Blacks Crying After Springboks' Victory Garners SympathyA TikTok video of New Zealand rugby players crying after losing the Rugby World Cup has gone. SA said comforting words for their tough battle with the Springboks.

RWC 2023: Siya Kolisi Hopes Springboks Win Will Lift Spirits Amid Economic Strain in South AfricaSiya Kolisi's message after the Springboks' 2023 RWC triumph reveals the cup's significance for South Africa. The captain hopes the win uplifts the nation's spirit.