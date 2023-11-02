Africa Fact of the Day: Nelson Mandela has a statue in Ramallah, Palestine

Photo: Pexels Photo: PexelsIt has 54 countries rich in history, culture and diversity and more than 2,000 languages spoken by the people of Africa.Madiba was a huge supporter of Palestine. South Africa is an ally of Palestine.WATCH LIVE: Springboks victory parade

South Africa Headlines Read more: THESANEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THESANEWS: Africa Fact of the Day: Africa’s fastest growing economiesAfrica Fact of the Day features the most wonderful and weird facts about the history and culture of the African Continent.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: Africa Fact of the Day: Africa’s most Spotify monthly listenersAfrica Fact of the Day features the most wonderful and weird facts about the history and culture of the African Continent.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: Africa Fact of the Day: Africa’s most Spotify monthly listenersAfrica Fact of the Day features the most wonderful and weird facts about the history and culture of the African Continent.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: Furry Fun Fact of the Day: Rabbit feet have no padsDiscover daily furry fun facts. Whether adorable or kind of gross, our pets never cease to amaze us. Join us in exploring their world!

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: Fact of the Day: Did you know New Zealand was once auctioned on eBayImpress your family and friends with these random - yet fascinating - facts in The South African's 'Did you know?' feature.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: Fact of the Day: Did you know smelling green apples helps with weight lossImpress your family and friends with these random - yet fascinating - facts in The South African's 'Did you know?' feature.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »