Africa: Ending the Impunity in Gaza and Investing in Humanity

This, without doubt, has been a Palestinian pogrom sullenly coordinated by Israeli leaders, some heartless Western governments, and an incredibly reckless mainstream Western media.

The contention that has defined Israel and Palestine goes back to antiquity, and it offers little value rehashing the overstated narratives of history. The sad reality of the current carnage in Gaza is that it runs against accepted norms of international law, which defines the conduct of war and draws the borders for what represents legitimate self-defence.

To be sure, but within the confines of legal prohibitions, occupied people have the right to defy fundamental violence connected to martial occupation. Hamas, however, offers no platform for acceptance, for it is hard to process how, since its founding, despite its democratic claims to a popular mandate in Gaza, has advanced, rather than inhibited, the progress of the Palestinian people.

International diplomacy, expressed often by the rule of the powerful and rich, has never been just, and given current structural global imbalances, it will remain naïve to deny Israel a compromise that assures the Jews of a homeland, where they can live in peace and decent neighbourliness. The notion that all Jews must leave and go back to Europe, or wherever else they came from, is not only a pipe dream, but also a recipe for unending bloodbath.

Until the Palestinians"get their act together," Netanyahu always threatened, he as prime minister had no clear path of negotiations and certainly wouldn't make any concession. To that extent, a Gazan community under a Hamas dispensation eclipsed any hope for a peace deal. This same presumed Netanyahu Strategy was what came to a shattering head on 7 October.

