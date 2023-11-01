Africa: Empowering Women for Climate Action - the Legacy of Graça Machel Trust Scholars

While this was a celebration of work done, Mrs Machel pointed out the continuing injustices that women and children still face today. "We know, today, that human dignity is being trampled upon in various parts of the world, among others, in Palestine, in Sudan, in Ukraine and in Myanmar--to name but a few. The situation of children is even more serious, as children, with crises, are the ones who suffer most from the rapid degradation of the protection of their rights."

Mrs Machel stressed the need to equip African youth from a young age with the knowledge and tools for climate action, supported by those already in influential positions to lead to a sustainable future. She also called for young voices to sit at decision-making tables, recognising their vital role in responding to climate change.

Her championing of change and fighting for inclusion was brought to life by the attendance of beneficiaries of her scholarship programme who studied in Netherlands. Having once been a scholarship beneficiary herself during her tertiary education, she viewed the Graça Machel Trust scholarship programme as a way of 'paying it forward.' The programme ran from 2008 to 2017 and provided opportunities for 100 young women to complete post-graduate studies in various fields.

She was delighted to meet former recipients of scholarships, Lerato Thakholi and Tlholo Lehlekiso who attended the public lecture at Leiden University. Lerato received her scholarship in 2015, which enabled her to pursue her MSc in Environmental and Geographical Sciences at the University of Cape Town. She expressed her gratitude for the scholarship, which she described as a critical milestone and a springboard that enabled her to obtain and complete her PhD studies. This scholarship not only facilitated academic collaboration but also set a solid foundation for her successful career.

