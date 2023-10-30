Africa: COP28 President Says World Must Unite on Climate Action and Deliver in Dubai

COP28 President Dr. Sultan Al Jaber addressed a record number of ministers and delegations from around the world at the opening session of Pre-COP, declaring that the international community needs to unite on climate action and that “we have to come through. We must unite. We must act. And we must deliver in Dubai,”

Acknowledging that “there are too many things out there dividing our world at this moment,” the COP28 President declared that “Now more than ever we need to unite on climate and deliver a clear message of hope, solidary, stability and prosperity. We need to show that the international community can deliver and send a clear signal that keeps 1.5 within reach.”

Parties “must do better” on formulating agreements on issues than they had done at previous conferences, Dr. Al Jaber stated. “We have no time to waste on disunity,” he warned. “We must look beyond short-term thinking, we must end the excuses and delays, and redefine our self-interest as common interest.” headtopics.com

The COP28 President reiterated the need to deliver a robust response to the Global Stocktake, and put the world back on track on delivering the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement. He highlighted key areas of focus, including a strong mitigation outcome, a comprehensive adaptation agreement, and “groundbreaking solutions” on finance. “That includes delivering on the fund and funding arrangements for loss and damage,” he added. “What was promised in Sharm el Sheikh must be delivered in Dubai.

Updating the meeting on policy, the COP28 President said: “More than 20 oil and gas companies have answered COP28’s call to end methane emissions by 2030. And I see positive momentum, as more are joining. And we are engaging with all high-emitting sectors, like heavy transportation, aluminium, steel and cement to lay out credible decarbonization plans.” On finance, Dr. headtopics.com

South Africa Headlines Read more: allafrica »

Africa: United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28)Press Release - Questions and Answers Read more ⮕

Africa: President Ruto in Brazzaville for Climate Change SummitPresident William Ruto is on Saturday scheduled to participate in the ongoing summit of the Three Basins, Biodiversity Ecosystems, and Tropical Forests (S3B EBFT) in Brazzaville, Republic of Congo, alongside fellow Heads of State. Read more ⮕

Africa: President Ruto Urges African Leaders to Accelerate Realisation of Continental Free AgreementPresident William Ruto has called on African leaders to accelerate the realisation of the Continental Free (AfCFTA) agreement. Read more ⮕

South Africa: President Lauds Springboks' Historic Rugby World Cup VictoryPress Release - On behalf the nation, President Cyril Ramaphosa commends the Springboks on their Rugby World Cup 2023 victory over New Zealand which makes South Africa the first country to win this championship four times. Read more ⮕

Africa: Kigali to Host Africa's Business Heroes Summit and Grand Finale in NovemberThe City of Kigali will, from November 23 to 24, witness the celebration of top entrepreneurs competing in real-time for the 2023 Africa's Business Heroes (ABH) prize competition, and their share of $1.5 million in unrestricted grant funding. Read more ⮕

Kenya: Nyanza Ready to Support President Ruto in 2027 General Election, Owalo SaysNyanza region has embraced William Ruto's presidency and the locals will support the president during the next general elections, Information, Communication and the Digital Economy cabinet secretary, Eliud Owalo has said. Read more ⮕