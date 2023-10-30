Africa: COP28 President Says World Must Unite on Climate Action and Deliver in Dubai

COP28 President Dr. Sultan Al Jaber addressed a record number of ministers and delegations from around the world at the opening session of Pre-COP, declaring that the international community needs to unite on climate action and that “we have to come through. We must unite. We must act. And we must deliver in Dubai,”
Acknowledging that “there are too many things out there dividing our world at this moment,” the COP28 President declared that “Now more than ever we need to unite on climate and deliver a clear message of hope, solidary, stability and prosperity. We need to show that the international community can deliver and send a clear signal that keeps 1.5 within reach.”
Parties "must do better" on formulating agreements on issues than they had done at previous conferences, Dr. Al Jaber stated. "We have no time to waste on disunity," he warned. "We must look beyond short-term thinking, we must end the excuses and delays, and redefine our self-interest as common interest."
The COP28 President reiterated the need to deliver a robust response to the Global Stocktake, and put the world back on track on delivering the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement. He highlighted key areas of focus, including a strong mitigation outcome, a comprehensive adaptation agreement, and “groundbreaking solutions” on finance. “That includes delivering on the fund and funding arrangements for loss and damage,” he added. “What was promised in Sharm el Sheikh must be delivered in Dubai.
Updating the meeting on policy, the COP28 President said: "More than 20 oil and gas companies have answered COP28's call to end methane emissions by 2030. And I see positive momentum, as more are joining. And we are engaging with all high-emitting sectors, like heavy transportation, aluminium, steel and cement to lay out credible decarbonization plans." On finance, Dr.