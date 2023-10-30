Africa: Commemorating International Religious Freedom Day

Today, USAID marks International Religious Freedom Day during a time when the struggle to preserve the dignity of human life is intensifying in many places. According to USCIRF’s shows that religious persecution around the world is increasing. People continue to be targeted, denied resources, and even killed because of the religion they choose to practice—as we are seeing both in the U.S.
The ability to worship and practice one’s faith, or no faith at all, in the public square is a fundamental right and a founding principle of American democracy enshrined in our Constitution. Twenty-five years ago, the bipartisan International Religious Freedom Act further codified this right and mandated that the U.S. government – and by extension, USAID – support other governments in safeguarding religious freedom.
At USAID, we are committed to partnering with religious actors who promote religious pluralism and peace. Last month, USAID launched its first-ever USAID stands in solidarity with all those around the globe whose right to religious freedom is under threat, and we reaffirm our commitment to creating a world where everyone is free to practice their beliefs openly and safely.). headtopics.com
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 500 news and information items daily from over 100 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Johannesburg, Nairobi and Washington DC.