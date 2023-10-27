Africa: China's Belt and Road Initiative Turns 10, Xi Announces New Priorities

President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China greeted by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, August 22, 2023.in Indonesia. The initiative is something of a trial-by-doing development policy enigma: it keeps China watchers chasing Xi's next move to help define just what it is.

In addition, Xi's announcement comes at a time when China's relationship with the African continent is changing, as I outlined in a recent. The change sees the China-Africa relationship move beyond a focus on oil, extractive commodities and large infrastructure projects. It shifts attention to industrial production, job creation and investments that lead to African exports, and productivity-enhancing agricultural and digital technology opportunities.

He promised to open China's economy more to the world. Higher trade levels would be one way. Alongside a new emphasis on the digital economy, Xi added that China would establish pilot zones for e-commerce-based cooperation. In Africa, a guide to those may be provided by the two existing digital commerce hubs set up by Alibaba in Ethiopia and Rwanda under its headtopics.com

Where extending sovereign lending may present a challenge at the moment while the legacy of debt sustainability issues is addressed, Chinese policy banks are continuing to lend to institutions of the global south. For example, in the lead up to the forum theto support small and medium enterprise trade efforts, with an eye on the goal of"unimpeded trade" and Africa's own regional integration efforts under the African Continental Free Trade Area..

China will promote integrity-based cooperation. This would include publishing details of Belt and Road achievements and prospects, and establishing a system of evaluating compliance.had very broad agendas, Xi's speech at the 10-year anniversary revealed progress on earlier themes and a push to elevate the quality of development. There was more detail especially on people-to-people ties and on areas of policy dialogue to be fostered. headtopics.com

