Africa: Catching Up With Delgres

Since we last spoke with Danaë, the band has released two full-length albums, Mo Jodi in 2018 and atin 2021, and are now finishing work on their third album to be released next year. They have also toured the world and developed quite a following. So before their show this year at Nuits d'Afrique, we sat down with them to chat about what's new.
Looking back at the first album, it really was a way of going back there, back to Guadeloupe, back in time, and also to someone who was able to fight physically against slavery and get back some dignity. So, on the second album, you have the story about my father, my parents, when they moved from Guadeloupe to the French mainland. So this is another story of migration, of resilience. So it's just a different space and time, but it's the same story - dignity.
It sounds like you're talking about questions of identity and healing. I've heard these words from musicians these last few weeks here in Montreal, both Nuits d'Afrique and at the Jazz Festival. But I suspect that music now, especially when you listen to what's happening in the music, on the radio, you have a lot of things going on, but at the same time, for the mainstream, it's very narrow. So you like someone, want to discover new stuff or are curious and searching. Or, if you're not very careful, you take in all the commercial property, which is just a distraction. So, at the end of the day, if you want to heal, that would help the world get better. headtopics.com
The people who are sensitive and are touched by our music either have been through the process or are at the beginning of opening up. Some people won't bother because they are on a different route and need something else. But of course, most people we've met, that we've touched, they are like,"Wow, okay." Sometimes, they have an idea of something when they listen to music. They have a picture of a society that could have been more cohesive.