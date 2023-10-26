Africa: Catching Up With Delgres

Since we last spoke with Danaë, the band has released two full-length albums, Mo Jodi in 2018 and atin 2021, and are now finishing work on their third album to be released next year. They have also toured the world and developed quite a following. So before their show this year at Nuits d'Afrique, we sat down with them to chat about what's new.

Looking back at the first album, it really was a way of going back there, back to Guadeloupe, back in time, and also to someone who was able to fight physically against slavery and get back some dignity. So, on the second album, you have the story about my father, my parents, when they moved from Guadeloupe to the French mainland. So this is another story of migration, of resilience. So it's just a different space and time, but it's the same story - dignity.

It sounds like you're talking about questions of identity and healing. I've heard these words from musicians these last few weeks here in Montreal, both Nuits d'Afrique and at the Jazz Festival. But I suspect that music now, especially when you listen to what's happening in the music, on the radio, you have a lot of things going on, but at the same time, for the mainstream, it's very narrow. So you like someone, want to discover new stuff or are curious and searching. Or, if you're not very careful, you take in all the commercial property, which is just a distraction. So, at the end of the day, if you want to heal, that would help the world get better. headtopics.com

The people who are sensitive and are touched by our music either have been through the process or are at the beginning of opening up. Some people won't bother because they are on a different route and need something else. But of course, most people we've met, that we've touched, they are like,"Wow, okay." Sometimes, they have an idea of something when they listen to music. They have a picture of a society that could have been more cohesive.

South Africa Headlines Read more: allafrica »

Africa: Saudi Arabia to Use Kenya as a Gateway Into Africa, Says Crown PrinceSaudia Arabia is set to use Kenya as a strategic entry point into Africa. Read more ⮕

Africa: 91 Million People Living With Hepatitis B and C in AfricaCoordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, says a total of 91 million people are living with chronic hepatitis in Africa. Read more ⮕

Africa: Women's Football in Africa Is Becoming a JobInterview - In 2015, Fernande Tchetche and the entire Cote d'Ivoire women's put up a gutsy performance at the FIFA Women's World Cup in Canada. Read more ⮕

Africa: IMF Warns Africa of Economic Vulnerabilities As China's Economy SlowsThe International Monetary Fund is cautioning African nations about the possibility of a regional economic downturn and the ripple effects that China's slowing economy could bring. Read more ⮕

South Africa tops the list of wealthiest countries in AfricaBillionaires, centi-millionaires and millionaires - South Africa has it all and has even topped the list of wealthiest countries in Africa. Read more ⮕

Africa: Increasing Rice Production in Sub-Saharan Africa!Opinion - Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) faces multiple problems. The main one is improving the lives of the 30% of its population that suffers from extreme poverty and food insecurity. As more than 70% of the population lives off farming and related activities, agricultural development will have to play a major role in improving this situation. Read more ⮕