Cameroon says it wants its own troops to take total control of Birnigoni. Chad's military began occupying the island in 2014 to fight Boko Haram militants and protect civilians.

Even so, top Cameroonian military commanders are meeting with civilians who want assurances of their safety before Chad's military departs. Birnigoni was one of several hiding places for Boko Haram fighters when they were under heavy attack by army forces in Chad, Cameroon or Nigeria.

Mahamat Souleymane, Chad's infantry chief of staff, said President Mahamat Idriss Deby wants troops from Cameroon and Chad to launch joint operations to protect civilians before Chad's army eventually leaves. headtopics.com

Amunitah Sule, a cattle rancher on Birnigoni, said people living on the island want the Cameroon military to work with their peers from Chad in protecting civilians for a few months before Chad withdraws its forces.

He also said he hopes that roads and solar energy will be provided in areas that are relatively free from Boko Haram attacks. Chad's military acknowledges there are regular jihadist attacks but denies some of its troops were killed. headtopics.com

The 14-year Boko Haram insurgency and frequent attacks from other armed groups have destabilized the region and displaced millions of people.

