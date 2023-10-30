Africa: Bousfiane Strike Gives Wydad Slender Afl Semi Advantage Over Esperance

Bousfiane found the breakthrough just before the hour mark at Stade Mohamed V as Wydad claimed a slender advantage to take into Wednesday's return fixture in Tunis.

Esperance goalkeeper Moez Ben Cherifia made some important interventions, before Bousfiane pounced to put the hosts ahead. Esperance almost levelled instantly as Anice Badri rattled the woodwork, underlining the tie's knife-edge nature.

But Bousfiane's solitary strike proved the difference as Wydad claimed a psychological boost, if not a definitive advantage. But four-time African champions Esperance will still fancy their chances of overturning the deficit on home soil on Wednesday. headtopics.com

