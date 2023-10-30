Africa: AS Mande Aim to Go One Better Than Egypt 2021

The Malian side secured a spot at the 2023 edition in Cote d'Ivoire by winning the WAFU Zone A qualifiers in August in Liberia following their triumph in the round-robin tournament.

On that debut at the continental tournament, AS Mande finished bottom of their group containing eventual runners-up Hasaacas Ladies of Ghana. Veteran striker Awa Traore, who scored Mande's first ever Champions League goal last year, will be key along with leading qualifying scorer Oumou Toure.

"Winning this title would do a world of good for Malian women's football, of which AS Mandé is the main focus. Toure, the top scorer in the WAFU Zone A qualifying campaign, and she will be key if AS Made are to advance from the group stage. headtopics.com

South Africa Headlines Read more: allafrica »

Africa: Kigali to Host Africa's Business Heroes Summit and Grand Finale in NovemberThe City of Kigali will, from November 23 to 24, witness the celebration of top entrepreneurs competing in real-time for the 2023 Africa's Business Heroes (ABH) prize competition, and their share of $1.5 million in unrestricted grant funding. Read more ⮕

Africa: What Is the African Football League - Africa's New Elite Club Competition?The inaugural African Football League (AFL) kicked off last week, representing the most ambitious attempt yet by CAF to transform and modernize club football across the continent. Read more ⮕

With record ocean temps, is the Great Barrier Reef facing catastrophe?South Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

SpaceX to Support Internet Communications With International Organizations in GazaSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

Druze Member of Knesset to Sputnik: We Will Fight Like Any IsraeliSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

Police investigate a murder case after the body of a 31-year-old man recovered with multiple injuriesSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕