Africa: Ampem Darkoa Carry Weight of Ghana's Hopes On CAF Women's Champions League Debut

The tournament, now in its third edition, is set to take place from November 5th to 19th, and they have raised the hopes of the nation as they aim to revive Ghana's fortunes on the continental stage.

Last year Ampem Darkoa Ladies disappointed the nation when they failed to qualify for the tournament after losing the final of the regional qualifying competition against Nigerian side Bayelsa Queens. Their journey to this illustrious tournament was no easy feat, built on earlier victories over Togo's Amis Du Monde, Ivorian side Athletico Abidjan and Sam Nelly FC of Benin as they blitzed the regional qualifying event.

Mary Amponsah underlined her eye for goal by finishing as the tournament's top scorer with eight strikes, making her one of the players to look out for in Cote d'Ivoire.

"We are not afraid of any team, especially AS FAR, because most of their players are part of their national teams and so are we. We just have to listen to our coaches and stick to their orders," Amponsah said.

Head Coach, Nana Joe Adarkwa, is also poised insisting that they can overcome their tough opponents in Group B of the competition "If we are able to win at least two games, we can qualify from the group and we will make sure to prevent AS FAR from scoring any goal against us," he added.

