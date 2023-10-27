AFL: Why big changes to Downs vs Ahly were made 'revealed'

The reason why a couple of big changes were made for Mamelodi Sundowns' all-important African Champions League semi-final clash with Al Ahly has now reportedly been revealed.
Both teams made it past the quarter-final stage of Africa's newest showpiece, and are now set to face each other in a two-legged semi-final tie. They will go head to head in the first leg on Sunday, 29 October, with the return fixture being on Wednesday, 1 November.
The first leg was initially scheduled to take place at 19:00 (CAT) at Loftus Versfeld, but, earlier this week, that was changed to 15:00, while the second leg in Cairo, previously scheduled to kick off at 16:00, was shifted to a 20:00 start time, although no official reasoning was given for the changes at the time, however, the change was made after both clubs put forward requests to change the time of the fixtures, and although it was not made clear as to why the requests were made, organisers... headtopics.com
It is further claimed that the Egyptian giants also asked for the date of the second leg in Cairo to be changed from Wednesday to Thursday, but this was denied because there was reportedly no convincing reason given for the suggested postponement.
"The dates for the semi-final and final matches were not final and it was mentioned in the draw schedule that the dates are being confirmed later," a source told the Egyptian publication. "Therefore, after the semi-final teams were determined, the dates were determined based on the appropriate conditions for the two teams to attend the fans."Al Ahly hold the upper hand historically, having beaten Sundowns four times, losing thrice and drawing on four occasions. headtopics.com